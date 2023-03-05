Gender Signs On Bathroom Doors At Jaipur Restaurant Confuses Internet

The social media users were confused by the signs.

Have you ever been to a restaurant or a public place and got confused with the gender signs on the bathroom doors? Now, signs displayed on bathroom doors at a restaurant in Jaipur have started a chatter on the internet. A podcaster named Ravi Handa took to Twitter to share photographs of the signs, which showed very similar signs.

The sign which had a slanted red line indicated a woman in a saree, and a sign with a straight line dropping from the waist indicated a man in a mundu. These signs were put up at a South Indian restaurant. In the caption, Mr Handa wrote, "Request to all restaurants - please start using English to indicate bathrooms. Stop relying on our fashion sense."

Check out the tweet here:

Request to all restaurants - please start using English to indicate bathrooms.



Stop relying on our fashion sense. pic.twitter.com/Ms0bCQUf1A — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) March 3, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "For the few who don't get it, Left with a slanted line is indicating a saari, so female. Right with a straight line coming down from the waist is indicating a lungi/dhoti/mundu, so male. Restaurant is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan."

A user commented, " lost it when I saw Mars and Venus at a pub 6 years ago."

Another user wrote, "The most irritating trend! Especially after a drink or two it's impossible to assess."

The third user wrote, "I do not see a problem with this. The fact that men and women have different dresses is common knowledge. The imagery is confusing, that is correct. Someone may mistake their assigned washrooms. But I do not mind the sari and lungi comparison."

"It's actually a very gender sensitive sign. Anyone who wear Saaree etc can enter regardless of biological sex," the fourth user remarked.

"Took me five minutes to identify," the fifth user wrote.

