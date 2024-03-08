From Omelettes To Parathas: Digital Creator's CPU Cooking Stuns Internet

Even while showing the process, the creator warns viewers not to try this at home.

Believe it or not, some food trends on Instagram can be pretty strange, both to look at and to imagine eating. But what if cooking took a bizarre and seemingly dangerous turn? One such visual caught the eye of social media users and even a food delivery company.

A video showcasing Tech influencer "@lets_tech_official" whipping up some mini aloo parathas on CPU surfaces. It sounds risky, maybe even damaging, but the video itself shows the process being surprisingly harmless, looking very similar to how you'd normally make aloo paratha.

The video starts with the creator carefully drizzling oil on the CPU and spreading it around. Then, he makes the aloo paratha filling and puts it inside the dough. Next, he shapes the dough into circles and places the mini parathas on the hot, oiled CPU. With tweezers, he gently flips the parathas until they're a beautiful golden brown. It appeared just as delicious as any paratha made in a pan.

Even while showing the process, the creator warns viewers not to try this at home. He also mentions that he'd previously cooked an omelette on the CPU, which apparently inspired him to try this unusual method as well.

Social media users were understandably surprised by the video, with comments expressing their amusement. One user joked, "CPU: Central Processing Unit ❌ Cooking Parantha Utensil ✅."

Swiggy, a food delivery company, remarked "Mom's cooking ❌ Motherboard cooking ✅."

Another individual commented, "Instructions unclear: how do I explain the sticky mess inside my PC to my dad?" Yet another user quipped, "Do you take catering orders for weddings?"