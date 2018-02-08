Former White House Photographer Trolls Trump With Republic Day Parade Pic

Those of you finding it hard to connect the dots, this picture too delivers a burn for Mr Trump - here's how. POTUS has instructed the Pentagon to prepare for a grand military parade through the streets of the US capital. He was reportedly inspired by the Bastille Day celebration in Paris last year where he was a guest of French President Emmanuel Macron.
"The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France," a military official told The Washington Post. "This is being worked at the highest levels of the military."
With a trolling level as extraordinary as Mr Souza's, it's not hard to figure out why he posted the image on Instagram yesterday. The picture was taken during the 2015 Republic Day parade when Mr Obama was the Chief Guest.
Since being posted last evening, the picture has collected over 47,000 'likes' and several comments from impressed Instagram users.
Comments
"That is some ninja level trolling there dude," says one commenter. "So much SHADE!!!! I love it!" says another.
