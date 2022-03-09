Flipkart Apologises For Women's Day Message Promoting Kitchen Appliances

E-commerce company Flipkart has come under fire for their Women's Day message.

Flipkart has apologised for a marketing misfire which saw the e-commerce platform promoting kitchen appliances on Women's Day. On International Women's Day 2022, which was observed yesterday, Flipkart sent out a message that many social media users found to be tone-deaf and sexist. "Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from Rs 299 [sic]," read the message. The message reinforced negative stereotypes about women belonging in the kitchen, many social media users felt.

Flipkart evidently did not see the problem in promoting kitchen appliances on Women's Day, but Twitter users certainly did and called the company out for it.

One Twitter user shared a screenshot of the message and wrote: "Can you spot the problem here?" Their tweet blew up with nearly 5,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments.

Can you spot the problem here? pic.twitter.com/MVWA8so9p7 — Raj S || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) March 8, 2022

The message drew social media's ire as many pointed out that Flipkart's marketing strategy was offensive in equating women with cooking and kitchens.

It's offensive

Why women are being identified with kitchen appliance..only ??

Whole world is ours & certainly kitchen is not our whole world!!

No thanks!! — Harmeet Kaur (@iamharmeetK) March 8, 2022

The right place of a Woman is in her kitchen ..

Now celebrate the Women's day ???? — Mahua/ মহুয়া (@mahuadey20) March 8, 2022

Several Twitter users also slammed Flipkart for perpetuating gender roles.

Celebrating Women's Day by promoting, perpetuating and celebrating gender roles. If irony had a definition this should be it — VJ (@VJ290481) March 8, 2022

As backlash around the Women's Day message grew, Flipkart tweeted an apology. "We messed up and we are sorry," the e-commerce company wrote on Twitter. "We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier," it added.

We messed up and we are sorry.

We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier. pic.twitter.com/Gji4WAumQG — Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Flipkart was just one of many companies that missed the mark with its Women's Day message. Twitter users also shared examples of several others that perpetuated negative gender stereotypes.

