Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Filing Income Tax Return? One Wrong Move Could Cost You Rs 1.5 Lakh

Choosing the right tax regime, verifying forms like 26AS and 16, and e-verifying returns are crucial steps.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Filing Income Tax Return? One Wrong Move Could Cost You Rs 1.5 Lakh
Even small errors in income tax filing can lead to penalties and delays in refunds.

As the income tax filing season approaches, financial experts are warning taxpayers to exercise caution while submitting their returns. Even minor errors in filing can result in hefty penalties, delayed refunds, and notices from the Income Tax Department.

One of the most common mistakes taxpayers make is selecting the wrong Income Tax Return (ITR) form. Each form is meant for specific income categories. For instance, ITR-1 (Sahaj) is suitable for salaried individuals earning up to Rs 50 lakh, while ITR-2 is for those with capital gains, multiple properties, or foreign assets. Business owners must opt for ITR-3, and those under presumptive taxation should file ITR-4 (Sugam). Filing with an incorrect form may be treated as a 'Defective Return' and must be rectified within 15 days to avoid invalidation.

Failure to verify Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) before filing may result in refund delays or excess tax payments. Salaried individuals should ensure they have Form 16, along with documents related to home loans, capital gains, and dividend income.

E-verification is another crucial step. Returns must be verified within 30 days via Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or Demat account. Alternatively, a signed ITR-V must be sent to the CPC office in Bengaluru. Without verification, the filing is considered incomplete.

Late filing attracts a penalty of Rs 5,000 for incomes above Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1,000 for incomes below that. Inaccurate information may lead to a 50% penalty on tax dues and up to 200% for wilful misreporting. Businesses failing to maintain books or submit audit reports on time can face fines up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Taxpayers are advised to file early, double-check their details, and choose the correct regime to avoid unnecessary legal and financial trouble.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Income Tax Return, ITR Filing, Tax Regime, Form 16, Form 26AS, Tax Penalties, E-Verification
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com