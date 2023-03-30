Fan Offers Burger King Crown To King Charles. This Is How He Reacted

The incident took place when King Charles was meeting royal fans in Germany.

King Charles faced an embarrassing moment in Germany on Wednesday when a fan tried to give him a paper Burger King crown on his state visit, according to a report in People Magazine. This is the first foreign visit of Charles as King. During his visit, King Charles will address the German parliament on Thursday, becoming the first monarch to do so. The 74-year-old politely declined to wear the fast food crown. The incident happened after King Charles and Queen Camilla's ceremonial welcome by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

The royal couple was greeting people who had gathered to see them when he was given the novelty gift. The King was shaking hands with one of the royal fans who took off his crown - given away by Burger King - and tried to push it into King Charles' hands.

"This is for you, if you want it," the well-wisher said with a smile. "No, I'm alright," King Charles replied.

A clip of the brief interaction has been posted on social media platforms and has generated a lot of comments.

King Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries upon her death in September, but he is yet to be formally crowned. The big day is just a few weeks away.

Meanwhile, in Germany, King Charles said Britain stands united with Ukraine in its battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion.

At a state banquet hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the monarch underlined both countries' commitment to "protecting and advancing shared democratic values".

King Charles' three-day visit of Germany is billed as "an important European gesture" to maintain strong ties after Brexit.