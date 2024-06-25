Employee Deletes Teams, Email From Phone After Company's 'No Work From Home' Policy

As a result, he is nolonger available after office hours.

Working from home became an absolute necessity during the pandemic. Now that the pandemic is behind us, more and more employers want their staff to return to the office. However, employees are now looking for flexibility, freedom and security in their work and work environment. Recently, one such employee, who was not happy with his company's ''no work from home'' policy came up with a savage response.

An X user @BladeoftheS shared a screenshot of the employee's Reddit post which has now gone viral. In the post, the Reddit user said that he works in IT and does most of his work remotely. However, since his company now wants him in the office, the employee deleted email and Teams from his phone. As a result, he is no longer available after office hours.

''My job recently told me that even during the snowstorm we got earlier this week, I am not allowed to work from home at all. Even though I work in IT and do everything remotely, they want me in the office. So deleted Teams and my email off my phone. I am no longer available after hours. My boss tried to call me for something urgent last night and couldn't reach me. He asked why today and explained to him what was told. I am not allowed to work from home,'' the post read.

Here's the post:

The post has now gone viral, and many were impressed with the man's response, and called it ''fair and reasonable.'' Many also discussed how ''work from home'' is a better option for most employees as it saves time and money spent commuting to the office.

One user said, ''I work from home, it's great. I'm more productive, and happier and don't have to waste 2 hours a day, 10 hours a week or 40 -odd a month commuting. It's an absolute no-brainer. ''

Another said, ''Good point. Have you noticed how they grimace when you ask to work from home, but when they need you on a support rota, you're suddenly able to do the most important work from anywhere?''

A third said, ''Even if you were allowed to work from home, your boss shouldn't expect you to be available outside of working hours (unless your role involves saving lives).''

A fourth added, ''Don't attend calls from work irrespective of what stage of career you are in. Boundaries are important.'' A fifth stated, ''Malicious compliance. Wonderfully passive-aggressive.''