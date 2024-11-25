'Dystopian' AI Workplace Software That Tracks Every Move Has Employees Worried

Social media users have been left shellshocked by a 'dystopian' employee "productivity monitoring" AI software that aims to scrutinise every move of the workers whilst suggesting ways they can be replaced by automation. A Reddit user claimed that during a sales pitch for such a tool, they were made aware of the software suite that not only tracks the workers minutely for efficiency on several parameters but also uses AI to create a 'productivity graph' that serves 'red notices' to employees and eventually suggests employers to fire them.

"Had the pleasure of sitting through a sales pitch for a pretty big "productivity monitoring" software suite this morning," wrote the OP in the r/sysdmin subreddit whilst also giving a rundown of what the application could do.

"Here's the expected basics of what this application does: Full keylogging and mouse movement tracking. Takes a screenshot of your desktop every interval. Keeps track of the programs you open and how often, also standard. Creates real-time recordings and heat maps of where you click in any program," the user added.

However, things got interesting afterwards as the app allows the managers to group an individual into a "work category" along with their coworkers. The AI then creates a "productivity graph" from the "mouse movement data, where you click, how fast you type, how often you use backspace, the sites you visit, the programs you open, how many emails you send and compares all of this to your coworker's data in the same work category".

'This is awful'

If an employee falls below a certain cutoff percentage, they get a red flag for review that is instantly sent to the manager and others in the chain. The worker is nudged to explain their gap in productivity on a portal.

"It also claims it can use all of this gathered data for "workflow efficiency automation" (e.g. replacing you). The same company that sells this suite conveniently also sells AI automation services," the OP added.

As the post went viral, thousands of users commented, expressing their displeasure and concern over the implementation of such software.

"Holy sh*t this is awful. GOD FORBID someone takes a minute or two to critically think about a problem without moving their mouse or typing. All this does is encourage gaming the system," said one user, while another added: "What kind of dystopian employer would use this kind of software? That's just nightmare fuel for me."

A third commented: "If this is something your company is seriously considering, find a new job."

Automation fears have long haunted the future of work and the implementation of such software could accelerate the trend.