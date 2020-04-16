'Don't Bake Your Heroes': Comedian Apologises For Jacinda Ardern Cake Fail

Laura Daniel's cake fail has left social media users chuckling in amusement.

A comedian has apologised to Jacinda Ardern after her attempt to bake a cake resembling the New Zealand prime minister ended in disaster. BBC reports that Laura Daniel baked the cake during an episode of the TV programme Seven Sharp which aired earlier this week, after challenging host Hilary Barry to a baking competition. Ms Daniel tried to win the bake-off by creating a cake meant to resemble the New Zealand prime minister - but the final result turned out to be quite different from what she had imagined.

"They say don't bake your Heroes. But I wanted to try anyway," she wrote while sharing a photo of the cake on Instagram two days ago. Ms Daniel added that she was "deeply sorry for the cake".

"I'm deeply sorry @jacindaardern I truly tried my best with what I had available... it's made from another NZ icon lolly cake...."

Take a look at her creation below:

Since being shared online, the botched cake has received over 4,000 'likes' and a number of amused comments, viral attention and love from amateur bakers across the world. It even reached the New Zealand prime minister, who appears to have been left speechless by it.

Take a look at the comment she dropped on the cake pic to the cake below:

"Thank you for this, I didn't want to sleep tonight, so this will really help with that," joked one Instagram user.

"This is great. So funny," another wrote.

