Dog Invaded Pitch During Football Match, Here's What Mexican Team Did Next

"Little boy is so happy," said a person.

On September 28, during a football game between Mexican teams Alebrijes Oaxaca and Dorados, a dog came running to the pitch and stole the ball from the players. A video of the same has gone viral on social media and the internet cannot get over the amusing moment. In a wholesome incident, the winner of the match, Alebrijes Oaxaca, adopted the furry animal.

A video of the same was shared by Instagram user Ted The Stoner. In the short clip, the dog is seen rushing on the pitch with the ball in his mouth. Although the security personnel can be seen trying their best, however, they are unable to catch the playful dog. Eventually one of the players succeeds in grabbing hold of the dog, much to the audience's delight, who enjoyed the unplanned interruption.

Watch the video below:

"This good boi stole the football during a Mexican second division match and caused complete chaos on the field," reads the caption of the story.

Since being shared two days ago, the video has amassed eight lakh views and 68,000 likes.

"Unacceptable!! Doggo definitely deserved a yellow card and belly rubs for that foul," said a user.

Another said, "The reason I pay for my internet."

A third person said, "Love the way goalie gave the ball to the doggo and the dog didn't disappoint with the skills as well."

"The header, the juggling, the skills, this is RonalDOG," remarked a person.

"The defense didn't stand a chance against him," said a person.

"Little boy is so happy," said a person.

Another person said, "Let him play, dude got skills."

🐕⚽️| Nuestro nuevo mejor amigo, está bien y con nosotros en el #TemploAlebrije🏟 después de haber debutado en la @LigaMXExpansion 😅#AlebrijesEsOaxaca💚🖤🧡 #JuntosXLaT3rcera⭐️⭐️🏆 pic.twitter.com/3n1EjdXqJN — Alebrijes Oaxaca (@AlebrijesOaxaca) September 28, 2023

After Alebrijes Oaxaca won the game, the team posted an update on social media platform X stating that they were now taking care of the four-legged football fan. A few hours later, the team shared another update and wrote, "Our new best friend is fine and with us in #TemploAlebrije after having debuted in @LigaMXExpansion." They also shared pictures of the cute pooch.

