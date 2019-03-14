Dashcam Footage Shows Plane Narrowly Miss Traffic Before Crash

Investigators say the crash occurred because the plane did not gain enough altitude during takeoff.

Dashcam footage captured in Markham, Canada, shows the moment a small plane narrowly missed a vehicle's front hood before crashing. The incident occurred as the single-engine plane lost control right after taking off from a runway at Buttonville Airport on Tuesday afternoon, reports CTV News.

"That the aircraft wasn't involved in a collision with a vehicle coming through here is quite amazing," York Regional Police Sergeant Dave Mitchell told CTV News.

Fortunately, two people who were inside the plane managed to escape unhurt. According to Global News, paramedics treated an instructor and a student at the scene for minor injuries. No motorists were injured in the accident either.

The video of the incident shows the small plane appear right in front of the vehicle's windshield, missing it by a second.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed more than 9,000 times and has collected a ton of shocked comments.

Investigators say the crash occurred because the plane did not gain enough altitude during takeoff. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is now investigating the incident.

In 2017, a small plane crashed on a Florida highway and a video of the incident went viral online.

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.