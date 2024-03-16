Dangerous Snake Found Hiding In Clothes In House. Here's What Happened Next

The snake was safely relocated to a wilderness area away from residential zones.

A snake catcher in Queensland, Australia, swiftly responded to a homeowner's distress call after discovering the presence of the world's second-most venomous snake hiding amidst clothing in a bedroom.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shared a video on Facebook showcasing the encounter between snake catcher Daniel Rumsey and a juvenile eastern brown snake found nestled among laundry in the resident's bedroom.

In the footage, Rumsey remarks, "Literally trying to hide among the undies, on the second story, is the second most venomous snake on the planet."

Expressing gratitude, the bedroom's occupant commented on the post, acknowledging the snake catcher's intervention that potentially averted a dangerous situation. She recounted, "Lucky, he stuck his head under the housemate's door; otherwise, he would have gone undetected, and I might have copped a bite when I went to bed."

Following its capture, the snake was safely relocated to a wilderness area away from residential zones.

While snake encounters within Australian households are not unheard of, they remain relatively infrequent, particularly in urban settings. Such incidents typically occur as snakes seek food or shelter within residential structures. The diverse terrain and climates across Australia play a role in the prevalence and distribution of snakes, with certain habitats posing a higher likelihood of encounters than others.