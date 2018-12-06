Couple Sets Car On Fire During Gender Reveal Stunt Gone Wrong

A gender reveal stunt backfired with a car catching fire in Australia (Representative Image)

Their plan went up in flames - literally. A couple in Australia is under fire for their elaborate gender reveal stunt that backfired and ended with their car catching fire.

According to Fox News, the incident took place in Meningie, Australia. The unnamed couple decided to center their gender reveal around a car, rigging it to throw off colourful smoke to reveal the gender of their unborn baby to friends and family.

However, it wasn't all according to plan. Footage obtained by Australia's 7 News shows the car emanating pink smoke to begin with. Soon, though, the scene turns to chaos as one of the car's tyres catches fire. The video shows onlookers running away and asking the parents to stop.

Watch the video below:

Though nobody was injured in the incident, it definitely left a lot of locals displeased.

According to Fox News, a local was quoted as saying to 7 News: "I think it's taken a bit too far." Others disapproved on the grounds that the dangerous gender reveal could have started a fire - which is exactly what happened in Arizona, USA, when a gender reveal stunt led to a massive wildfire.

On social media too, the gender reveal stunt met with general disapproval:

It's still not a "I burned down 48000 acres and forced 800 firefighters to risk their lives" gender reveal though — James Purser (@purserj) December 3, 2018

Oh dear, brains the size of the baby. https://t.co/FfR1OPCgA3 — Jon Richards (@joninoz90) December 3, 2018

Local police condemned the incident and warned others not to copy the stunt.

"Police warn against the dangers of similar stunts," said South Adelaide Police's Bob Gray, in part, in a statement to 7 News.

"It poses a danger to spectators and a real risk of starting a bush fire, which carries severe penalties."