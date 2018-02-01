For Weeks, Locals Spotted Black Panther In Area. It Turned Out To Be A Dog But not everyone is convinced

"The mystery of the existence of a great panther in Guadalajara has been solved," says the Civil Guard



Rumours of a black panther roaming around Guadalajara, Spain, terrified residents for weeks. According to local reports , the rumours were fueled by numerous sightings of a large black animal roaming the thirty kilometer area that separates Atienza from Jadraque. However, it has now come to light that the 'panther' is nothing but a big, black, shaggy dog.On January 23, a video that appeared to show the panther went viral and convinced locals there was a big cat on the loose.The Civil Guard launched an investigation and announced that the reports stemmed from sightings of a very different animal - a black dog.A few hours ago, they took to Twitter to share grainy pictures of the dog in question."A patrol of Seprona managed to take pictures of a feral dog of big dimensions," they wrote in the tweet:Not everyone, however, is convinced that the Civil Guard has identified the right animal. Some are convinced that there's still a panther on the loose. "The animal there seems to have upright ears, shorter tail and bigger snout," writes one person.Agustn Lpez, director of biology at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, believes the presence of a large cat in the area is "possible," adding that it could have escaped from an illegal private collection, reports Euro Weekly Click for more trending news