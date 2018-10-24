'Come Back When There's More Money,' Shop Owner Tells Thieves. They Do

Five thieves were arrested when they returned to the shop (Representational Image)

A gang of robbers is being called the "worst in Belgium" after getting arrested by the police in the most bizarre manner. BBC reports that six people entered a Belgian e-cigarette shop with the intent to rob it, but were told by the store owner to come back later when he had more money. Amazingly enough, they agreed and left, only to come back later as promised and get arrested promptly by the police waiting for them.

The strange incident took place in the city of Charleroi on Saturday afternoon.

According to CNN, the six would-be-criminals walked up to the store owner, identified as Didier, who chatted to them for almost 15 minutes before convincing them to return later in the day when he had more cash.

"When I called the police, they didn't believe they would come back," said Didier to BBC.

They did - twice.

The thieves first came back at around 5.30 in the evening - an hour away from the shop's closing time. The owner again convinced them to come back after he was done for the day.

When the men returned a third time, at 6.30 pm, the police were at the back of the shop ready to arrest them.

According to BBC, five males were arrested.

"It's like it was a comedy," says Didier. "They're being called the worst robbers in Belgium."