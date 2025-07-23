Chinese Firm Unveils World's First Humanoid Robot Capable Of Changing Own Battery

A Chinese firm has launched a humanoid robot that can change its own battery, allowing it to run autonomously for 24 hours in seven days without human intervention. The world's first autonomous robot, Walker S2, has been developed by UBTECH Robotics.

Watch the video here:

The robot is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 95 pounds (43 kilograms), the company said in a video posted on YouTube. It has 20 joints or mechanisms that can move in different ways, allowing flexible movement. It is also compatible with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, which enables seamless connectivity.

The robot uses a 48-volt lithium battery in a dual-battery system, allowing it to walk for two hours or stand for four hours before needing a recharge. The battery takes around 90 minutes to fully recharge.

The video, posted by the robotics firm, showed the robot working in an industrial setting. The reports have also mentioned that Walker S2 is designed for use in settings like factories or public venues, where it can interact with customers or perform tasks autonomously.

The company, established in March 2012, is one of the leading humanoid robots and smart service robots companies. It was officially listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 29 December 2023.

The company claims it has developed a full stack of humanoid robotic technologies independently to align its mission of "bringing intelligent robots into every family and making everyday life more convenient and intelligent".

"We are also one of few companies in the world to accomplish mass production of small torque to large torque servo actuators. Our self-developed Walker is China's first commercialized biped life-sized humanoid robot," the company says.