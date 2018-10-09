Bridge Collapses Under Weight Of Tourists, They Continue To Cross It

Pedestrians continued to use the bridge even after it collapsed.

A pedestrian bridge in China collapsed under the weight of all the tourists standing on it, but that small inconvenience did not deter people from continuing to use it. A video which has gone viral on Chinese social media shows scores of people crossing the collapsed bridge even as it almost dips into the water below. According to South China Morning Post, the incident occurred on Wednesday at the Green Sand Island park in Foshan, Guangdong.

"There were a lot of people crowded on the bridge today, and the deck bent down," a staff member told Beijing Time, according to South China Morning Post. "No one was hurt."

The incident happened as the bridge was overcrowded with hundreds of spectators as they watched the dragon boat race taking place below. It occurred during China's "golden week" - the nation's national holiday week, when hundreds of millions of people are on the move within the country.

Watch the bizarre video below:

Shanghaiist reports that the bridge was eventually evacuated and repaired the next day.