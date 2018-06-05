Speeding Car Grazes Woman Crossing Road. All She Loses Is Her Shoe, Phone The entire episode unfolded in a matter of few seconds.

Video released by China's CGTN shows the woman crossing the road while talking on the phone, unaware of the oncoming vehicle. The driver appears to quickly maneuver the car to avoid hitting the woman but with barely any distance left, the car grazes the woman from behind. She is thrown off by the impact but surprisingly appears unhurt. Shockingly, she only loses one shoe and mobile phone after her brush with the speeding SUV. The entire episode unfolds in a matter of seconds.



According to CGTN, the shocking incident took place in China's Yichun city on May 20.



Watch the terrifying video here:







In a similar incident from China, a



