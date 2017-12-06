Denied Hotel Room, Man Blasts Receptionist With Fire Extinguisher. Watch The man, according to CGTN, had called the hotel to book a room but was turned down after he refused to reveal his name.

63 Shares EMAIL PRINT The incident happened in Xi'an city in Shaanxi province on December 2



The man was reportedly livid after an argument with the front desk executive. The man, according to CGTN, had called the hotel to book a room but was turned down after he refused to reveal his name. Angry, he abused her over the phone causing her to hang up on him.



Incensed, the man then drove all the way to the hotel and attacked her.



Footage of the incident caught on surveillance camera shows the man shouting at the woman and then attacking her with the fire extinguisher. A security guard is seen trying to pacify the man as the woman cowers behind her desk covered in white froth. She covers her eyes while making a call. It's not clear if she was harmed during the incident.



The incident took place in Xi'an city in China's Shaanxi province on Saturday.



Watch the surveillance footage here:











