China Couple's Quest For A Son Leads To 9 Daughters, All Named 'Di' For 'Brother'

In eastern China, a couple has made headlines for having nine daughters, all of whom share a unique naming convention - each of their names includes the Chinese character "di," meaning "brother." This unusual choice reflects the family's traditional desire for a son, a preference still prevalent in rural areas. The story has gained significant attention on Chinese social media.

The nine sisters, spanning a 20-year age gap, grew up in a village in Huaian, Jiangsu province. Their 81-year-old father, Ji, carefully selected names ending in "di" for each of his daughters.

The names of the nine sisters reveal a recurring theme, reflecting their parents' enduring desire for a son. Their names are:

1. Zhaodi (around 60 years old): "Soliciting a brother"

2. Pandi: "Looking forward to a brother"

3. Wangdi: Also signifying "looking forward to a brother"

4. Xiangdi: "Thinking of a brother"

5. Laidi: "Brother coming"

6. Yingdi: "Welcome a brother"

7. Niandi: "Missing a brother"

8. Choudi: ''Hating a brother"

9. Mengdi: “Dream of a brother"

"My father had a strong desire for a son, which is why they had us nine children. Even though we are daughters, our parents have always loved us very much. They never mistreated us. Now our big family lives happily together," Xiangdi said.

Xiangdi shared that despite being poor farmers, her father prioritised their schooling and encouraged them to pursue their studies.

The family's story went viral after Xiangdi started sharing videos of their daily life on a popular social media platform in early March, captivating the public's attention and interest. "We played, fought, and quarrelled together when we were young. We laughed as we grew up. Sisters are my best friends for life. I'm so delighted to have their company," she wrote.

Ji's desire for a son is rooted in a deep-seated cultural tradition in China, where sons are often seen as the primary caregivers for their ageing parents. This expectation is based on the traditional notion that daughters will marry and leave their family of origin, taking on responsibilities for their husband's family instead.