Chetan Bhagat Shares Pictures Of 'The Original Two States'

Author Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel 2 States: The Story of My Marriage was a huge success. The plot revolves around a couple named Krish and Ananya, who are from the Indian states of Punjab and Tamil Nadu, respectively and are deeply in love and want to marry. Narrated in the first person, the story frequently pokes fun at both Tamil and Punjabi cultures. The book was also adapted into a Bollywood film with Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor as the lead actors.

Taking to Instagram, the author shared the people who inspired the 'original two states.' It is none other than him and his wife, Anusha. The book was inspired by their real-life love story.

The couple is seen posing at Indian Institute of Ahmedabad (IIM-A), where they first met while pursuing MBA. Another photo in the post shows a still of the movie featuring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor at the IIM-A campus.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "25 years later.. #theoriginal2states #25threunion #iima #anushabhagat #krish #ananya"

Many people commented on their 'dreamy love story.' One user write, "It all looks like a dream for me."

"The real couple - Chetan and Anusha Bhagat," said another user.

"Now I can with more surety say that Alia Bhatt was a perfect choice for Ananya," added a third user.

Another person commented, "Original is worth than a copy!!"

"The movie was okk but i prefer the orginal 2 states," added an Instagram user. "

The most intelligent and romantic couple. what a life, what a career you both have made," commented another person.

Chetan Bhagat spent the last few days at IIM-A for his 25th college reunion. In another post he said, "It's a college that gave me so much. To be in the same campus, with the same classmates was a rare treat. It was a time to not only socialise but also introspect on the years that went by. Everyone's older, more mature and more secure."

