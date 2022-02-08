Viral: Stunning Pics Of The World's Highest Railway Bridge In Jammu And Kashmir

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a pic of the Chenab Bridge.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday shared a picture of the arch of the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab bridge. The picture was shared on the Koo app by the minister with the note, “The world's highest arch Chenab Bridge over the clouds.” The image features the bridge arching above the clouds with mountains standing tall in the background. The Cheban bridge, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, is 1,315-metre long and aims to boost connectivity to the Kashmir Valley. The Chenab bridge holds the distinction of being the highest railway bridge in the world at 359 metres above the river bed level. For reference, it is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in France.

See the image here:

More pictures were also shared on the Koo app by Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party. The four images shared by Mr Patra showcases the bridge arch from various angles. Describing it as an "engineering marvel", Mr Patra said, “What a spectacular picture of the 1315 m long Chenab bridge arch in Reasi, J&K. The bridge is truly an engineering marvel. The bridge will stand at 359m above river bed level and it will be higher than the Eiffel tower. The bridge aims to boost connectivity to Kashmir valley.”

Reacting to the post, several users shared their thoughts on the bridge. “Wow...An amazing feat of architectural marvel,” a person said.

Another noted, “Great work.”

According to the Railway Ministry, the sophisticated 'Tekla' software has been used for structural detailing of the bridge. Moreover, the structural steel is suitable for -10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius, it said.

Chenab Rail Bridge is being constructed as a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.