ChatGPT Down, Several Users Report Issues

ChatGPT, the generative artificial intelligence chatbot of OpenAI, is currently experiencing significant disruptions, restricting users from participating in chats or accessing their past conversations.

Though OpenAI hasn't made a comment on this issue, at the time of writing this story, almost 4000 people had marked issues while using ChatGPT on the outage tracking website Downdetector, which has recorded an extraordinary spike in complaints.

The outages appear to be affecting not only ChatGPT but also other OpenAI services. This has led to speculation that the GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini models are facing downtime, which is causing the broader disruption. A wave of experiences and reactions is being shared by users on x.com and Instagram.

However, the use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence platforms is growing day by day in a common person's daily life, and it looks like it is going to surpass human intelligence soon. Recently, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has claimed that his child will "never" be smarter than AI. The entrepreneur, on a recent podcast appearance, shared his vision of a future where artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence. The soon-to-be-father believes this shift will be a natural part of life for generations.

Also Read | "My Child Is Never Going To Grow Up Being Smarter Than AI": ChatGPT Maker OpenAI CEO

"My kid is never going to grow up being smarter than AI," Mr Altman remarked on the Re: Thinking podcast with Adam Grant, saying such a reality would soon feel natural. "Of course, it's smarter than us. Of course, it can do things we can't, but also who really cares?" he added.