Caught On Camera: Langur Using Computer At West Bengal Railway Office Stuns Internet

There are many similarities between humans and monkeys. In today's world, while humans are gradually adapting to modern technology, it seems primates like monkeys too are trying to follow the trend. Case in point, a video of a langur trying to use a computer like it is an everyday activity for it is going viral on social media.

Shared on Facebook, the short video shows a langur sitting in front of a computer, shuffling through papers and pretending to type. It is seen imitating the actions of a person at a desk whom it may have observed using the keyboard at some point.

According to the caption of the post, this unusual incident took place at the West Bengal Railway Station Enquiry Office. NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of this video.

In the clip, people are seen gathered around the monkey, observing it as it went about its work. They are heard laughing at the situation and welcoming the monkey's unique antics.

Since being shared, the short video has accumulated more than 3,000 views and several likes. Users filled the comment section with laughing emojis and hilarious reactions.

"Wow, talk about an efficient and tech-savvy langur!" commented one user. "NEW REQUIPMENT STATION MASTER," wrote another. "Hence proved! They are our ancestors," quipped a third user.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a monkey was caught displaying 'digital literacy' and adapting to human-made devices and products. In another instance, a hilarious video showing monkeys' fascination with a smartphone left the internet in splits.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shared the video and wrote, ''Look at the success of digital literacy awareness reaching an unbelievable level!'' The video showed a man holding the smartphone while three monkeys curiously scrolled through it.