Can You Guess The Two Brothers In Harsh Goenka's Throwback Pic?

Industrialist Harsh Goenka on Monday challenged his Twitter followers to a guessing game. The Chairman of RPG Group shared a throwback picture of two brothers - with no other clues except for a cryptic "M&A" at the end. "Two brothers in their early days....M&A," wrote Mr Goenka while sharing the black and white picture. The photo shows two young boys, dressed in formal suits with garlands around their necks. Take a look and see if you can guess who they are:

Two brothers in their early days….M&A

The throwback photo has racked up over 2,000 'likes' on the microblogging platform. While a few people wondered if the 'blast from the past' featured Mr Goenka himself, others had no trouble recognising the duo as brothers Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani.

Mukesh and Anil Ambani are the sons of late industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani, who founded Reliance Industries. Mukesh Ambani, who is the elder of the two, held the title of India's richest man for years until he was recently overtaken by Gautam Adani.

Mukesh Ambani's looks are always constant

Mukesh and Anil. Waah

Some Twitter users shared other old photographs of the Ambani brothers.

Mukesh Ambani overall wealth is greater than the entire GDP of Belarus.

Mukesh Ambani overall wealth is greater than the entire GDP of Belarus.

According to World Bank data Belarus GDP was around $59.6 billion in 2018.

One Twitter user claimed that the photograph shared by Harsh Goenka was published in a book by Kokilaben Ambani.

This was 1st lone foreign trip of Mukesh & Anil Ambani. This photo was part of Kokilaben's photo collection in privately published book kept on Anil bhai's centre table.

