Cadbury's Special 'Thank You' To Nation's Unsung Heroes Amid COVID Crisis

Cadbury will launch limited edition "Thank You" Dairy Milk bars.

Mondelez India will launch limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk bars in which the company's logo will be replaced by the words "Thank You" to recognise the efforts of the nation's unsung heroes amid the coronavirus crisis. According to the website Afaqs, Mondelez India said it has committed part of the proceeds from the sale of these limited-edition chocolate bars towards health insurance policies of daily wage earners. The company has partnered with Nirmana, an NGO that works with the unorganised sector, for this.

This is the first time that the Cadbury Dairy Milk logo has been changed in the 70 years since the now-beloved chocolate bar was launched in India. The limited-edition bars are being launched as a way to express gratitude to people who have been working tirelessly amid the COVID pandemic.

"Cadbury Dairy Milk as a brand, believes that if there's one thing that can shine a beam of light, in tough times like these, it is generosity," said Anil Viswanathan, director - marketing (chocolates), Mondelez India, according to Livemint. "As India's most trusted brand, we understand the special role Cadbury Dairy Milk plays in the lives of our consumers. We felt a sense of duty as we created a pack innovation that represents the nation's sentiment. The current unprecedented situation has made us all realise the value of the ones that run our cities, societies and lives. This launch serves as a small tribute for their enormous efforts and only begins to express our collective thanks to these unsung heroes."

Priced at Rs 40 for 50 grams, the "Thank You" bars will be launched in eight different languages - English, Hindi/Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

