Bureaucrat Shares Adorable Video On Children's Day, Internet Is All Hearts

The chicks and a young monkey are seen enjoying themselves.

November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day in the country. A child's smile, as they call it, is the most beautiful thing on the planet. Videos of children engaging in innocent activities usually grab eyeballs on the internet. Not only humans, young animals also do the most endearing activities to entertain themselves.

On the occasion of Children's Day, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on Twitter. In the now viral post, five chicks and a young monkey are seen enjoying themselves. In the beginning of the video, all the young animals sit on grass and are seen eating twigs. Eventually all of them doze off. In a very special moment captured in the clip, two chicks are seen sleeping on the monkey. Later, all of them seem to be running behind each other. The entire clip will remind you of the carefree attitude we had as kids and will bring a smile to your face.

The 23-second clip of these tiny animals is too cute to be missed.

Watch it here:

The most precious thing in the world is the smile on the face of a child🥰

A lovely Children's day to all. pic.twitter.com/wjbhItOj88 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 14, 2022

The post has been captioned, "The most precious thing in the world is the smile on the face of a child. A lovely Children's day to all." Since being posted the video has amassed over 4,000 views and 467 likes.

One user commented, "What a stunningly beautiful sight, thanks! God bless these lovely and innocent creatures, may Nature nurture them."

Another person said, "Excellent,how are chicks and young monkey affectionate to each other. Thank you so much for your video."

"Happy vibes all around," said a third user.

"An absolute healer," commented a fourth.

