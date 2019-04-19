Bug Poop To Tomato Mint: The Top 10 Most Bizarre Teas From Around The World

They say ours is a country that runs on tea. Every nook, every corner will find you a chaiwallah, no office meeting is complete without steaming cups of tea, and most households don't begin the day without the delicious brew. But did you know that there are many, many different types of tea consumed around the world, a lot of them are very different from our sweet, milky masala chai concoction?

Here's a look at the top 10 most bizarre teas from around the world:

10. Panda Dung Tea

Don't worry, it's not made from panda poop. Panda dung tea is actually a type of tea cultivated in the Ya'an province in Sichuan, China, and fertilised with panda excrement. It is one of the most expensive teas in the world.

9. Tomato Mint Tea

Just like the name suggests, this tea is a "bright Mediterranean infusion" of tomato, mint and black tea. Its taste has been described as rather like drinking a bowl of soup.

8. Garlic Tea

Can't get enough of garlic? Did you know that you can also consume it like a tea? And what's more, it's choc-a-bloc full of health benefits too! Read more about the benefits of garlic tea here.

7. Bug Poop Tea

Unlike Panda Dung Tea, this tea is actually made of bug poop! This tea is made from the feces of grain moth larvae that are fed on nothing else but special, organic tea leaves.

6. Psilocybin Mushroom Tea

Psilocybin mushrooms are powerful psychedelics and classified as illegal in India - so this is one tea you may want to steer clear of.

5. Sparkling Tea

Sparkling tea gives a trendy twist to this centuries-old drink. It is made by adding carbonation to bottled teas and usually consumed cold.

4. Pu-Erh Tea

This is a type of fermented tea traditional to China. It's a green tea that is slowly aged using a fungus and has become popular around the world.

3. Kombucha Tea

Kombucha Tea has soared in popularity in recent years. It is a sour tea that is made by fermenting black tea with bacteria and yeast.

2. Salvia Tea

Again, this is a hallucinogen that is drunk in Mexican spiritual ceremonies. You'd be better off not trying this particular tea, as it is considered illegal in many places around the world.

1. Fermented Yak Butter Tea

This creamy concoction is made by mixing regular tea with yak butter and salt. Its preparation can take up to half a day, and it's a popular drink in the Himalayan regions of Nepal, Bhutan, India and Tibet

Which of these teas would you like to try? Let us know using the comments section below.

