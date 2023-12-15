'Broke Down Swiggy's App': Man's Post About Multiple Orders Goes Viral

The Gurgaon man's order was delivered by six Swiggy executives.

Canceling orders on online delivery apps has become as widespread as the daily use of these apps in the lives of common urban citizens in India. Occasionally, interactions or transactions between e-commerce platforms and customers take such unique and humorous turns that they end up becoming viral social media posts.

A similar incident unfolded recently with a Swiggy user in Gurugram, where a glitch in the Swiggy app resulted in his order being delivered six times. Pranay Loya, a senior associate at Bain & Company, recounted how he inadvertently encountered an issue that seemed to have "unintentionally broken down Swiggy's app." This resulted in a comical situation, as on a Thursday night, he found himself surrounded by six delivery executives, each bearing one pack of his single order, totaling six deliveries.

Mr Loya turned to the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to narrate the incident where six Swiggy delivery executives unexpectedly appeared at his doorstep. He said that this peculiar situation unfolded after his unsuccessful attempt to place an order for groceries through the delivery service's app.

I unintentionally broke down Swiggy's app. 6 delivery executives brought the same order! 🤔



Here is what happened: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/M18LS6KYrR — Praanay Loya (@pranayloya) December 14, 2023

Suddenly my phone started ringing with multiple calls from the delivery executives



The customer support didn't respond to a single query and the delivery guys came all the way bringing the orders pic.twitter.com/uiZiwyX8T3 — Praanay Loya (@pranayloya) December 14, 2023

"I placed an order on the app. The money was deducted, but the order status was being shown as cancelled. I tried placing another order. The same thing happened. I tried to remove a product and placed a COD order in the hope of finally receiving it. Same error after multiple attempts. Finally, I closed the app and used Zepto to place a fresh order," he wrote.

"Suddenly, my phone started ringing with multiple calls from the delivery executives. The customer support didn't respond to a single query, and the delivery guys came all the way, bringing the orders," he added.

Concluding his post, he wrote, "Finally, after a couple of hours of back and forth, now I have 20 liters of milk, 6 kg of Dosa batter, and 6 packets of pineapple. Let me know what I should do with these."

Within the first 15 hours of its posting, the post has gone viral, garnering over 2 lakh views from users.