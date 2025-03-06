British-Indian Couple's Wholesome Videos Capturing "Slow Life In Kerala" Wins Hearts

A British-Indian couple is warming hearts across the internet with their Instagram series highlighting their two-month stay in Kerala. Oliver, a UK native, along with his Indian wife Rishni, has been documenting their idyllic two-month stay in the South Indian state. The couple's Instagram series called "Slow Life in Kerala", captures everything from sunrise vegetable markets to the warm kitchen melodies of Rishini's grandmother. Their video mostly showcases the couple's authentic local experiences, especially showing Oliver learning about the traditional cuisine and Indian culture.

One of the videos from their series has particularly caught the internet's attention. The clip shows Oliver chopping banana leaves in Rishni's grandmother's garden.

"This was when grandma was showing Ollie how to cut the banana leaf from our garden to use as a plate for lunch (sadya)," the caption of the post read. The video captures Oliver learning how to cut the banana leaves before washing and preparing them for meals.

Another video going viral shows Oliver learning how to make pooris for breakfast with Rishni's grandmother. The video also captures her singing to Oliver as he fries the pooris and rolls them out.

"He woke up early to help out in the kitchen because in India we have our breakfast around 9am on weekends! No brunch around here lol," the caption read.

The couple's wholesome videos have garnered millions of views, with many praising the couple's cross-cultural bond.

"love how both of them look like they're enjoying this so much!!" wrote one user. "Omg theirs is the cutest bond," expressed another.

"This is just so lovely & authentic," commented a third user. "This whole page runs on love from that grandma and her adopted grandson," said another.