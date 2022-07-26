Brawl Breaks Out At Funeral Wake In England, Mourners Pepper Sprayed: Report

The funeral wake was held at a social club on Monday.

A fight broke out at a funeral in England and the brawling mourners were pepper sprayed, a report in Liverpool Echo said. The incident took place in Merseyside on Monday and the police rushed to the scene after the brawl spilled onto the street. The outlet spoke to eyewitnesses, who said that they saw dozens of police vehicles and people being "dragged out" and "cuffed" by officers. A woman was reported screaming she was "pepper sprayed", one of the eyewitnesses was quoted as saying by the outlet.

More than a dozen police vehicles reached the site where a wake was being held at a social club and turned into a brawl after an altercation.

Merseyside Police confirmed that three people - a 27-year-old man and two 24-year-old women - were arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, Liverpool Echo said in its report.

The cops further said that one of the women was arrested on suspicion of assaulting three emergency workers.

"Three people have been arrested following a disturbance at a social club in Wallasey today, Monday 25 July. At around 4.55pm it was reported there was an altercation at Park View Social Club on Liscard Road which had spilled out on to the street," a police spokesperson said, according to the news outlet.

They are now being questioned, the spokesperson said.