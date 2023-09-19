'Bots Or Humans?' Bookstore Slammed For Job Ad With Unrealistic Expectations

The bookstore is hiring for five roles.

A job advertisement by a Delhi bookstore that was supposed to attract skilled candidates from social media platforms has gone viral for the wrong reasons, with users calling the requirements for the roles "unrealistic." The bookstore, Kunzum, is hiring for five roles: graphic designer, video editor, events manager, salesperson, and content creator. However, the requirements listed in the ad have left many people scratching their heads.

The vacancy notification mentions that "we work weekends, holidays, and all hours. WFH is not an option." This was a requirement that users found very controversial. In addition, the ad states that candidates should have a "bubbly" personality, always smile naturally, and be social enough to chat up strangers.

Kunzum is hiring.



Full time only, posted in Delhi NCR. We work weekends, holidays and all hours. WFH in NOT an option.



Your spirit should always be bubbly, you should smile naturally, and be social enough to chat up strangers. Did we mention that we only accept and retain the… — Kunzum (@kunzum) September 19, 2023

The post by the book chain has sparked a plethora of critical comments. Social media users are questioning the company's expectations of its employees, and they are arguing that the requirements are unrealistic and unfair. They are also pointing out that the ad perpetuates harmful stereotypes about what it means to be a good worker.

Here are some interesting comments from users about the job ad:

Bots? or Humans? — Mahima Seth (@mahimaseth28) September 19, 2023

Work life imbalance chaiyea? A jao dila dunga

- Kunzum — Sumit | Building Notch 💚 (@sumitalk_s) September 19, 2023

Artificial Intelligence will solve this 😂

You don't deserve to hire human intelligence — Manish Pandey (मनीष पाण्डेय) (@join2manish) September 19, 2023

Golden ticket to slavery — Mayank Bajaj (@maynkkbajaj) September 19, 2023

Slave labour! "Full time only, posted in Delhi NCR. We work weekends, holidays and all hours. WFH in NOT an option."



Is this a joke?! https://t.co/fJ79vM3KV1 — Sahil Bhalla (@IMSahilBhalla) September 19, 2023



The discussion has also highlighted the importance of flexibility and work-life balance in the workplace. In today's world, many people are no longer willing to sacrifice their personal lives for their jobs.