Bookstore Gives Rs 300 Off To Boy Who Fell Short Of Money, Wins Praise Online

"Fantastic gesture, so nice," commented one person.

As children, one of our fondest memories is going to bookstores and libraries in schools. Even though some of us might not buy or read the books on the shelfs, we do end up learning a lot. If you are lucky, you also get to meet famous authors and sit with them for a reading at the store. Books such as Harry Potter, Enid Blyton's mysteries, Percy Jackson series, books authored by Ruskin Bond, Malgudi Days, Chicken Soup for the Soul series or even Nancy Drew series were popular among many students. In an example showing an admiration for books, a young boy went to a book store but fell short of some amount to buy a comic. However, the bookstore gave the book to him for the money he was carrying.

Walking BookFairs took to Twitter to share this beautiful story. They mentioned that the boy was carrying Rs 400. However, the manga book he wanted was priced at Rs 699. Seeing the boy's disappointment, the bookstore decided to give him the book for Rs 400. They also shared a photo of the boy smiling widely, posing with his latest purchase.

"A young reader walked in with Rs 400 in his pocket, was overjoyed to find manga books in store, got disappointed that the one he wanted was priced Rs 699. His smile when we told him he could have it at Rs 400 made our day," they wrote on the microblogging website.

A young reader walked in with ₹400 in his pocket, was overjoyed to find manga books in store, got disappointed that the one he wanted was priced ₹699. His smile when we told him he could have it at ₹400 made our day.#BookstoreLifepic.twitter.com/Ts8xn1t92b — Walking BookFairs (@walkngbookfairs) December 21, 2022

Since being shared, the post has received over 67,000 views and over a thousand likes. Many people appreciated the book store's generosity.

A second person said, "remembered my childhood.. quite happy to see this! <3"

A third person added, "Awwww bless your souls! What a wonderful thing to do and his day really got made! I'm smiling wide too."

"When Adults do proper adulting, they make the kids very very happy. Kudos to this book store and may there be more like them," added another user.

