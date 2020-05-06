Bizarre Apartment With Toilet In The Kitchen Has Internet Appalled

A toilet in the kitchen? This studio apartment has left the Internet aghast.

Open plan living gets a whole new meaning with this residential property that is up for rent in Sydney, Australia. A small studio apartment in the suburbs of Sydney - a city known for its expensive real estate - has created a big buzz online. The reason? It comes with a unique space-saving plan: A bathroom in the kitchen.

The apartment in Surry Hills, which has been listed for rent, features a toilet and a shower located inside the kitchen, with only glass walls separating it from the cooking area.

The listing from Exclusive Real Estate promises that the bathroom is "Italian designer tiled" and the "modern kitchen" comes with induction cooking. "This studio apartment will suit the urban dweller who craves simplicity and style that this apartment has to offer, as well living in the vibrant and culturally diverse suburb of Surry Hills," it reads.

If you are okay with the unique layout, you can rent the apartment for $380 (approximately Rs 18,000) per week.

A photo of the bizarre apartment was shared on Twitter by user Joan Westenberg. "Sydney real-estate is a literal toilet in your literal kitchen going for $380 a week in Surry Hills," she wrote while sharing the pic.

On Twitter, the toilet-inside-the-kitchen layout left many aghast.

Despite the negative reviews, property manager Emma Mattiuzzo of Exclusive Real Estate says there has been "reasonable interest" in the apartment, reports Stuff New Zealand. Singles, couples and even two brothers have expressed interest in renting the studio apartment.

