Biscuits Start Baking In Hot Car During Heat Wave

The National Weather Service in Nebraska managed to bake biscuits inside a hot car.

The National Weather Service in Nebraska has demonstrated the effects of the heat wave in the US state with an innovative experiment - baking biscuits inside a hot car. In a series of tweets on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Omaha posted pictures and updates on the biscuit experiment.

The experiment was conducted as an excessive heat warning had been issued for much of eastern Nebraska on Saturday, reports Fox News. The high in Omaha on Thursday was 92 degrees with a heat index of 103.

"If you are wondering if it's going to be hot today, we are attempting to bake biscuits using only the sun and a car in our parking lot," NWS Omaha said in a tweet on Thursday. They shared a picture of a baking tray with four biscuits on it, sitting on the dashboard of a car.

If you are wondering if it's going to be hot today, we are attempting to bake biscuits using only the sun and a car in our parking lot. We will keep you posted with the progress. Stay cool! #newx#iawxpic.twitter.com/cXZgdRIgcK — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019

Within 45 minutes, the biscuits began to rise

Update: 45 minutes in. Biscuits are rising. pic.twitter.com/IFGxhV486T — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019

After a few hours, they shared another update and informed Twitter that the temperature of the back seat, even in shade, had reached 144 degrees Fahrenheit or 62 degrees Celsius!

The biscuits, meanwhile, continued to bake - even getting a golden tinge

Biscuits are starting to get a slightly golden tinge to them. pic.twitter.com/ptL24RHQfs — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019

After hours of baking, the National Weather Service hailed the experiment a success and shared pictures of the biscuits being eaten.

"And after nearly 8 hours in the sun, the outside of the biscuit is actually edible. The middle is still pretty doughy though," they wrote. "The max temp on the pan was 185!"

The experiment doubled up as a warning to people about not leaving pets and children locked in cars, where temperatures can get dangerously high.

"A car can heat to dangerously hot temperatures VERY quickly in the summer heat," the National Weather Service tweeted. "NEVER leave a child in a car alone for ANY amount of time."

NEVER leave a child in a car alone for ANY amount of time.

Also, make sure that when you leave your car, lock it and keep your keys out of the reach of any children. 209 children have died of heatstroke in cars since 1998 after gaining access on their own and becoming trapped. pic.twitter.com/FoOsCMryZh — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 18, 2019

In 2017, a chef in Dubai was able to cook an egg in a frying pan that had been sitting outside in the heat for roughly 10 minutes.

