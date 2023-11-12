Bengaluru's Peanut Vendor Adopts Warren Buffett's Wisdom For Marketing

The Bengaluru vendor while selling peanuts.

Bengaluru is renowned for its tech-savvy culture and unconventional approach to various aspects. Interesting events from the city often capture the attention of social media users. In line with such events and innovation, an image has emerged showing a street vendor using a unique way to sell peanuts.

A user, @vishnubogi, posted a photo capturing the ingenuity of a street vendor. With creative marketing skills, he is uniquely promoting and selling peanuts.



Unlike many street vendors who use loud and witty pitches to attract customers, this particular vendor opted for a different strategy. He adorned his cart with two posters, one of which creatively rephrased a famous quote by American business magnate and investor Warren Buffett, emphasizing the importance of never losing a customer. The second rule reinforced the significance of adhering to the first.

The other poster detailed the nutritional benefits of peanuts, highlighting their value in terms of protein, unsaturated fats, fiber, vitamins E and B, minerals, and their role in preventing heart diseases.

Digital marketing 🤝 Rickshaw wala



A rickshaw wala has his instagram handle printed on his rickshaw and wants me to tag him.



He claims it's normal for folks to post rickshaw rides while en route to work.



Not going to lie, I love the hustle.



And this is 100% @peakbengalurupic.twitter.com/RSFh9Ajuz7 — Udayan (@udayan_w) September 3, 2023

In a separate event in September, a Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver caught the attention of a passenger for his unique marketing approach. The driver had printed his Instagram handle on the front of the vehicle, aiming to boost his follower count.

GrowthX founder Udayan posted a picture from inside the autorickshaw, where the driver was urging customers to tag him in posts about their experiences on social media.

"Not going to lie, I love the hustle," GrowthX founder praised the driver's entrepreneurial zeal, citing it as a good example of the unique qualities that distinguish Bengaluru.