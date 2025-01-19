Bengaluru's Mokobara Responds To Accusations Of Selling Chinese Bags At Inflated Price

Bengaluru-based luggage maker Mokobara has addressed the controversy surrounding its product pricing after an influencer revealed significantly lower prices for similar bags on other platforms, likely sourced from Chinese manufacturers.

The controversy raised questions about the authenticity of Mokobara's products, with some suggesting they might be rebranded Chinese-made bags, while others argued that the cheaper alternatives were likely counterfeit. In response, the company tweeted on X: "While the world debates the chicken or the egg, we're focussed on what we do best - creating originals worth imitating. Dropping now: the Moko x Naruto Series - from one fan to another."

— Mokobara (@my_mokobara) January 15, 2025

Amidst the controversy, Mokobara launched its Moko x Naruto Series, offering a 10% "originality" discount with the code "WHITELABEL." The company tweeted, "To our Moko fam, this one's for you. Use code WHITELABEL to get 10 per cent off on originality!" This response, however, drew mixed reactions on X, with some praising it while others found it "disappointing."

"Brand value & design is key. Most major brands have some manufacturing in China, Vietnam etc. today, no getting away from that. Manufacturing low tech stuff in China, risk of copycats would always be there," a user wrote on X.

Another user added, "It was in Jan 2020 when I came across the brand and reached out to them to buy one (their first product). I got to interact with one of the founder and he told me all that you've said. Post Covid travel has picked up and so did the varieties with them.Thanks for the clarification."

Mokobara, founded in 2019 by former Urban Ladder executives Sangeet Agrawal and Navin Parwal, specializes in laptop bags, suitcases, and other luggage accessories catering to the mid-premium to the premium market segment. The company competes with well-known brands like American Tourister, VIP, Samsonite, and other traditional players in the luggage industry.

In February 2024, the direct-to-consumer luggage startup secured Rs 100 crore (approximately $12 million) in its Series B funding round.