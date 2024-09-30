'Is This Real?' Bengaluru's 3D Billboard Amazes The Internet

The advertisement promoted the local restaurant chain Bengaluru Thindies.

An eye-catching 3D billboard has sparked a mix of amazement and concern among Bengaluru commuters. The advertisement, promoting the local restaurant chain Bengaluru Thindies, features a man pouring filter coffee, with an impressive three-dimensional effect making it seem as if the figure is reaching out of the billboard to offer a steaming cup to passersby.

The restaurant chain shared a video of the billboard on their Instagram, with the caption, "3 new locations in one day! There can never be enough places to have some good Podi Masala & filter coffee."

Many who have seen the ad have praised its creativity, marvelling at the illusion that brings the figure to life. A user commented under the video, "Loved the video and concept."

Another wrote, "Lovely! All three outlets will be near my old home and new home. Refreshing coffee sorted."

Someone asked, "Is this real? It's just fabulous!"

Others commented with heart-eyes and fire emojis.

However, critics argue that such an attention-grabbing display could be a potential hazard, distracting motorists on the city's busy roads.

A user wrote on X, "Creativity - fine, but isn't this distraction."

“This is a distraction to drivers. Can lead to accidents,” another echoed.

A comment read, "Yet another distraction for drivers stuck in traffic."

3D billboards became popular during the pandemic, offering brands a new, innovative way to engage audiences. As cities reopened after lockdowns, traditional billboards struggled to engage audiences. This led to the rise of digital Out of Home (OOH) advertising, especially 3D billboards that use advanced LED technology to create eye-catching visuals.

In cities like Tokyo, giant 3D billboards featuring cats and lions attracted attention, and similar displays appeared in New York. This trend also spread to Europe, with 3D billboards showcasing fashion brands in Milan and Rome.