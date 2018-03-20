Bengaluru Student Books Ola To North Korea. Estimated Fare? 1.4 Lakhs

On Saturday night, 21-year-old Prashant Shahi managed to a book a cab ride via Ola from his home in Bengaluru to South Pyongan, North Korea. The student says the realisation that it was even possible to do so was totally by chance.
"North Korea had been trending all over the news... I once opened the Ola app instead of Google Maps to check North Korea's road connectivity to South Korea. There, I noticed was the option for booking a cab. I was surprised to see it possible myself," he tells NDTV.
The student shared screenshots of the glitch with his friends before flagging off the issue to the cab company on Twitter. His tweet failed to get a response.
Trip to #NorthKorea from #Bangalore just at 149088. @Olacabs@Ola_Bangalore#Ola#Bugpic.twitter.com/lVcrOtclXS— Prashant Shahi (@coolboi567) March 17, 2018
Minutes later, another tweet by a person named Rohit Menda got Ola's attention to the bug.
How is this possible @Olacabs a trip to North Korea?— Rohit Menda (@dynamitedroid) March 17, 2018
Please check your systems.#Olapic.twitter.com/wi92DObwGp
Responding to tweets, the cab company said it was a technical glitch and restarting the phone would solve the problem.
This seems to be a technical glitch. Please restart the phone and try again.— Ola Support (@ola_supports) March 17, 2018
But as many pointed out, the glitch still existed as they shared screenshots of similar road trips they managed to book to far off lands including Norway and Canada among others.
And you can add insurance too... Simply 15 extra— In My Mind *I'm RAGNAR* (@vishalrshah) March 19, 2018
Coupon lagake 50 rs off ho jayega— Nimit (@nimitarora1991) March 19, 2018
Once you get out of the main Bangalore city area you should reach your destination in no time— Radhika Bhati (@radhikaBhati413) March 19, 2018
When we tried, we were able to book an outstation cab by dropping the location pin in North Korea or Australia.
This isn't the first time a technical glitch has amused Ola cab riders. Last year, a Mumbai man was mistakenly billed 149 crores for a one minute ride.
