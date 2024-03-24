'Bengaluru Is Not For Beginners': Man Attends Meeting On Laptop While Riding Scooty

Netizens reacted with humour and empathy for the man.

Social media reignited the debate on work-life balance and long work hours after a viral video emerged from Bengaluru. The clip, shared by Peak Bengaluru on X, captured a common sight in India's IT hub: a tech professional working on a laptop while riding a scooter.

The unidentified man balanced an open laptop on his lap, with details of a Microsoft Teams meeting visible, raising concerns about productivity and safety. This sparked renewed discussions about responsible work practices and safe commuting habits.

Along with the video, the caption read, "Bengaluru is not for beginners."

The viral video caught the attention of social media users. Netizens reacted with humour and empathy for the man.

A user wrote, "Bro must be working for an IT company as he might be short of clocking 70 hours per week."

Another user wrote, "Riding the waves of productivity!"

"Client call and death can come at any time," joked the third user.

"The kind of pressure people are facing these days is immense. Don't have the option to find ways like these," the fourth user commented.

"Wow. He seems to be on a Teams call," the fifth user commented.

Earlier, a user shared a video of a man working on a laptop inside a movie hall. This video caught the attention of several users on the internet.

The short 11-second clip was shared by internet user KP on X (formerly Twitter). It shows a man sitting and working on his laptop at Swagath Onyx Theatre in Bengaluru.