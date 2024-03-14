'Beautiful City': Bengaluru Biker's Gratitude Note After Crash Melts Hearts

The person said he sustained injuries, including significant skin loss on his right hand. Image: iStock

In a heartwarming display of gratitude, a survivor of a bike accident in Bengaluru took to Reddit to express appreciation for the strangers who came to his aid during a distressing moment. The post, titled 'Beautiful People, Beautiful City,' has garnered widespread attention for its touching account of community kindness.

User @adithya recounted the harrowing incident that occurred last Thursday when his two-wheeler skidded on gravel, causing him and his pillion rider to lose control and crash. Describing the aftermath of the accident, he shared that he sustained injuries, including significant skin loss on his right hand.

However, amid the chaos, the survivor highlighted the selfless acts of kindness from bystanders. He expressed gratitude towards an autorickshaw driver who not only halted traffic to assist but also transported him to the hospital, ensuring he received prompt medical attention free of charge.

Additionally, @adithya acknowledged the gestures of a Swiggy delivery agent who offered water and a young man who helped with the motorcycle and ensured their safety. Particularly poignant was the support of an elderly bystander who provided reassurance throughout the ordeal, offering words of comfort and positivity.

With a note of appreciation, @adithya expressed gratitude despite facing a language barrier, stating, "PS - I don't speak Kannada at all... (Though this might be a relevant bit of info) Once again, Thank you so much !!!" The heartening tale prompted an outpouring of responses from social media users, with many sharing their own experiences.

One user remarked, "As someone who learned to drive a bike here, I had the most number of falls. I don't think there was even once that people didn't help. People here even propose to help even when crossing a footbridge with heavy luggage (the first time it happened, I thought that person is going to run away with it :))"

A second Reddit user expressed, "This is so wholesome! I was in a similar situation where a car coming from the wrong way bumped my scooter, leading me to fall down on the road. So many people came to help me get up and pick up my bag. They also shouted at the driver on my behalf because I was so stunned and didn't know what to do. So grateful for them."