Basant Panchami 2025: When is Saraswati Puja? Meaning, Celebrations And Greetings

Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the transition period from winter to spring. It is celebrated by the Hindu community with Saraswati Puja, dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom, learning and arts. In 2025, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on Sunday, February 2. The auspicious Panchami Tithi (fifth lunar day) will begin at 9.14 am on February 2 and end at 6.52 am on February 3.

Significance of Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami holds great cultural and religious importance across India. It is believed that Goddess Saraswati, the symbol of wisdom, knowledge, and creativity, was born on this day. Schools, colleges, and temples organise special prayers and cultural programs, while students seek divine blessings for academic success.

The festival also marks the arrival of spring (Basant Ritu). Wearing yellow attire and preparing traditional sweets like Kesari Halwa and Boondi Ladoo are integral parts of the celebrations. In North India, kite flying is a popular tradition, while in Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, Saraswati Puja is observed with great devotion.

Basant Panchami 2025 Wishes and Messages

On this auspicious occasion, share heartfelt wishes with your loved ones:

"May Goddess Saraswati bless you with wisdom, success, and happiness. Happy Basant Panchami 2025"

"May the festival of Basant Panchami bring prosperity, joy, and a fresh start to your life. Wishing you a blessed Saraswati Puja"

"Let the yellow hues of Basant Panchami brighten your life with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Saraswati Puja"

Celebrate Basant Panchami with devotion and positivity as we welcome the vibrant spirit of spring.