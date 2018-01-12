'Barely Made It Out' Says Couple Who Raced Car Out Of Mudslide. Watch

The video was shot in Burbank and shows the sedan almost floating in the water.
The video was shared by Burbank Firefighters and has been viewed almost 70,000 times on Instagram alone:
Mr Franklin, 44, was evacuating a friend's home along with his girlfriend when waves of runoff began to flow down the hill he was driving, reports ABC News.
"My girlfriend was screaming at the top of her lungs: 'Go, go, go! We've got to get out of here!'" he says.
On his own Instagram page, Mr Franklin shared a video of the car to show how the mud had reached almost the car's windows. "Barely made it out," he writes alongside the video.
