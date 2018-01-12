'Barely Made It Out' Says Couple Who Raced Car Out Of Mudslide. Watch

The terrifying video has gone viral on social media

Offbeat | | Updated: January 12, 2018 16:11 IST
62 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Barely Made It Out' Says Couple Who Raced Car Out Of Mudslide. Watch

The car raced to escape the mudslide.

Massive mudslides in California, USA, have devastated the region, uprooting trees, demolishing cars and sweeping entire homes away. Given the dangerous scenario, a man who raced his car down a hill to escape a mudslide counts himself lucky to have made it out alive. A terrifying video, widely shared on social media, shows Dallas native Desionne Franklin's car going down a steep, curved path even as it is chased by a deluge of muddy water.

The video was shot in Burbank and shows the sedan almost floating in the water.

The video was shared by Burbank Firefighters and has been viewed almost 70,000 times on Instagram alone:
 


Mr Franklin, 44, was evacuating a friend's home along with his girlfriend when waves of runoff began to flow down the hill he was driving, reports ABC News.

"My girlfriend was screaming at the top of her lungs: 'Go, go, go! We've got to get out of here!'" he says.

On his own Instagram page, Mr Franklin shared a video of the car to show how the mud had reached almost the car's windows.  "Barely made it out," he writes alongside the video.
 
 

Barely made it out.

A post shared by Desionne Franklin (@robotmillennium) on



Comments
Close [X]
Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident.


 

Click for more trending news


Trending

California mudslidePriusDesionne Franklin

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISROHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................