Man Drives Car Onto Airport Runway, Says He Took A 'Wrong Turn'. Watch

A man was filmed driving his car onto an active airport runway in Bangkok.

A motorist drove his car right onto an active airport runway in Thailand, allegedly under the influence of drugs. In the bizarre incident which unfolded on Tuesday, shocked airport staff watched as the man drove his car towards a plane which had just landed at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

Footage of the incident shows the man being escorted off the runway by airport officials. The video was filmed by an unnamed member of the ground staff, reports the Daily Mail, and has gone viral on social media.

"I don't know how the car made it onto the runway," the person filming can be heard saying. "The airport is such a valuable company, but they haven't even managed to stop the car from getting into the airport. This is such a safety and security breach. It's so terrible."

According to news website The Thaiger, Airports of Thailand released a press statement saying the man was "quickly" apprehended. He was later identified as one Prathipat Masakul.

Mr Masakul, when apprehended by airport police, claimed that he had "taken a wrong turn".

However, officials say that was high on methamphetamine. The drug was also found inside his vehicle.

Squadron Leader Suthirawat Suwanwat, Director of the airport, said that staff "immediately intercepted and detained the driver to be investigated and prosecuted."

While Mr Masakul has been detained on suspicion of intruding into restricted areas, illegal possession of drugs and illegally consuming and driving while under the influence of methamphetamine, airport officials are also trying to figure out how he managed to breach security and enter the runway.