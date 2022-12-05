Ashneer Grover Says 'Day 1' Is Lamest Phrase Used By Startup Founders After Deepinder Goyal's Tweet

The tweet left netizens wondering if Mr Grover is taking a dig at Mr Goyal.

BhartPe co-founder in a recent tweet took a veiled dig at Zomato's chief Deepinder Goyal's "Day One" phrase. Mr Grover feels that start-up founders using the "Day 1" is the "lamest thing".

In a tweet, Mr Grover wrote, "I think start-up Founders using the phrase 'It's still Day 1' is the lamest thing. No potential talent/existing team is getting excited by reading it after you've been in business for years. Maybe they use it as a hidden message for investors ki exit maangne mat aa jaana (Maybe they use it as a hidden message for investors saying don't come seeking an exit)."

I think start-up Founders using the phrase ‘It's still Day 1' is the lamest thing. No potential talent / existing team is getting excited by reading it after you've been in business for years. Maybe they use it as a hidden message for investors ki EXIT maangne mat aa jaana ;) — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 5, 2022

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal used the "Day 1" phrase in a tweet 2 days ago. The tweet left several social media users wondering if Mr Grover is taking a dig at Mr Goyal.

On Saturday, Mr Goyal shared a picture with Zomato delivery agents. "Met Sonu, Vipin (and a few others) who have been delivering with us for a number of years. Their life stories and what I learn from them about our business always blows my mind. Extremely grateful to have this opportunity to touch their lives. Still Day 1 at Zomato," he wrote.

Met Sonu, Vipin (and a few others) who have been delivering with us for a number of years. Their life stories and what I learn from them about our business always blows my mind. Extremely grateful to have this opportunity to touch their lives. Still Day 1 at Zomato. pic.twitter.com/TXFF1hnWtL — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 3, 2022

The term "Day 1" has been used by many founders to emphasise their passion for their start-ups.

Meanwhile, Mr Grover reacted to reports of senior executives, including the chief technology officer (CTO) and chief product officer (CPO), quitting the fintech giant. Taking to Twitter, Mr Grover, who resigned as the MD (Managing Director) and Director of BharatPe earlier this year, said that there is no BharatPe India without him.

"Good people don't work for companies. They work with magical Founders to create, build and grow ! There is no @bharatpeindia without @Ashneer_Grover," he said.

