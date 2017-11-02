Ashish Nehra And Virat Kohli's Old Pic Makes Twitter Nostalgic

The picture being shared by many on Twitter shows Nehra handing an award to a very young Kohli. Many on Twitter have been sharing the picture along with current photos from the farewell.
"That picture has become more popular because of where Virat Kohli is today," Nehra said during a press conference. "It's been a great journey," he added.
Kohli too spoke about the picture. "That was back in 2003 after he had come back from the World Cup. I was 13 then and struggling for a place in the school team," said Kohli.
