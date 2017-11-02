Ashish Nehra And Virat Kohli's Old Pic Makes Twitter Nostalgic

Virat Kohli receiving an award from Ashish Nehra back in 2003.

When Nehra started his career kohli was just 11year old.



Now Nehra is playing his last game under his captaincy. What a journey it's been. pic.twitter.com/x920Qt7Hjs - Virat Kohli FC (@ViratKohIiFC) November 1, 2017

Pic Of 2003 ( Top Photo )



Virat Kohli Age - 14

Nehra Age - 24



Pic of 2017 ( Below Photo )



Virat Kohli Age - 28

Nehra Age - 38 pic.twitter.com/WgqwPwH3tL - Johns(@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2017

Proud moment for both Ashish Nehra and Virat Kohli.#INDvNZpic.twitter.com/TPBDu7SeVv - #INDvNZ (@AtrangiVichar) November 1, 2017

Virat Kohli & Ashish Nehra, then & now. Nehra playing T20 today under Vrat Kohli. Nehra's last match. Well played Nehra. pic.twitter.com/6S4oZhM3Cs - arvind pratap singh (@DrHaulat) November 1, 2017

So many of you took the trouble of pulling out the old and the new Nehra and Kohli photographs post the commentary mention. Thanks - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 1, 2017