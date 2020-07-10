Arshad Warsi Is Learning Punjabi With This Viral Hack. Seen It Yet?

English to Punjabi was made simple, thanks to a pic shared by actor Arshad Warsi.

Actor Arshad Warsi has found a hilarious way to learn Punjabi - a language he loves. The Mumbai-born and based actor took to Twitter on Thursday to share a 'hack' of sorts that will leave you in splits if you have even a cursory knowledge of Punjabi or Hindi.

Arshad Warsi shared a picture titled "English to Punjabi made simple". The guide lists 10 English words with a number next to each of them. Each number, when pronounced the way it is in Punjabi, also translates into the English word it is written next to.

Nine, for example, is pronounced "nuu" in Punjabi, which also means "daughter-in-law".

Similarly, 10 is "duss" - which translates to "tell me", and 80 is "assi" - which means "we".

"Finally I can learn the language I love," wrote Mr Warsi, 52, while sharing the guide that has left his followers amused. Take a look at it below:

Finally I can learn the language I love.. pic.twitter.com/wXb9jV1ob5 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 9, 2020

The English to Punjabi hack has collected over 7,000 'likes' and more than 800 'retweets' and comments since being posted on the microblogging platform. Many dropped amused reactions to the guide in the comments section:

80 Punjabi proud feel karde hain thode te ???? — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) July 9, 2020

Elon Musk son's name inspired from this only ... ???????? — Ashish Prashar (@Ashish_Prashar) July 9, 2020

The "English to Punjabi made simple" pic was also shared by author Jaspreet Bindra, who wrote: "For those who understand Punjabi, this is priceless!"

This is not the only such guide that has surfaced on social media lately. Here is a look at some more, in case you want to expand your Punjabi vocabulary:

English made simple- but only for Punjabi's. Lools pic.twitter.com/ku5cJpODEL — Saima Ajram (@SaimaAjram) February 9, 2020

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.