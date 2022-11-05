Anand Mahindra Reacts As India's 'Last Tea Shop' Uses Digital Payment Ecosystem

The shopkeepers pose with the UPI QR code scanner at their tea shop in Uttrakhand.

Digital payment market in India has seen a dynamic growth in recent times, mainly because of COVID-19 pandemic and emerging technologies. A lot of us are dependent on digital payments like UPI and PayTM - for our various needs like buying grocery and booking flight tickets. Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who often shares inspiring and motivating content on his official Twitter handle, posted about the growing digital landscape in India.

The industrialist took to Twitter and retweeted a post of an internet user on India's 'last tea shop' at a village with an elevation of 10,500 feet in Uttarakhand that is using UPI. Resharing the post, the businessman wrote, "As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India's digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho!"

The original post also has two pictures along with the text. The shopkeepers in the picture are seen smiling and posing at their shop. As per the details in the picture, the shop is located in Mana village of Uttrakhand.

Mr Mahindra's post amassed over 4,200 likes and grabbed the attention of many internet users. Several users commented on the post appreciating the digital payment connectivity in the country.

One user wrote, "Extraordinary change in ways of life. Literally I don't carry my wallet any longer."

"Sir, it's a revolution. Completely changed our spending method," said a second user.

A third user commented, "True UPI has achieved what web3 had thought to accomplish in future. Decentralised and democratized economy connecting the last mile."

"@pramodkvarma this is awesome! Being the architect of #upi it's been really a proud moment!!" commented another user.

"It's great breakthrough for digital india and appreciate to reach every citizen," said one more user.

