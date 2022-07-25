Industrialist Anand Mahindra Says This Man Is His 'Start-Up Hero'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for tweets that provide food for thought and start a conversation. Today, he introduced his Twitter followers to his “start-up hero”.

The man in question has been identified as Mr Paramjeet Singh, who, according to Better India, was once the sole distributor of Rasna. “Then the 1984 riots happened. He lost everything. So he restarted life by driving a taxi. 6 years later, he had a terrible accident. He got back on his feet and now drives an auto. Hats off to you, Mr Paramjeet Singh,” a tweet shared by Better India said.

Quote-tweeting the post, Mr Mahindra said, “He is my “Start-up” hero. What he has done takes much more spirit and courage than just starting up a business—he has restarted and reinvented his life…not just once, but twice…”

According to the report by Better India, Mr Singh's father was a civil servant. Upon starting his own business, Mr Singh served as “sole distributor of the brand Rasna,” with a large go-down in Lajpat Nagar and 7-8 autos delivering Rasna in and around Delhi.

After losing his business and dealership in the 1984 riots, he took up driving a taxi after failing to work in food companies.

Nearly seven years later, Mr Singh had a “terrible accident” in Mussoorie and was in coma for 13 days. He slowly recovered from a crushed knee, hand and rib cage. Mr Singh, who has also suffered a stroke, now drives an auto-rickshaw to make a living.

Reacting to Anand Mahindra's post, several users have praised Mr Singh's resilience. “Hats off Mr Paramjeet Singh. You're a role model for millions,” one user said.

“Truly an inspiration, sir,” another comment said.

