An 'Unexpected Visitor,' Captured In Stunning Pic By Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Son

An image clicked by Priyanka Gandhi's son, Raihan Rajiv Vadra.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to social media on World Environment Day to share a photograph clicked by her son Raihan Rajiv Vadra of an "unexpected visitor". A beautiful peacock can be seen standing in the midst of lush green foliage in the picture shared by Priyanka Gandhi on Twitter and Instagram.

Ms Gandhi also shared a quote by her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi along with the image. "One cannot be truly human and civilised unless one looks upon not only all fellow men but all creation with the eyes of a friend," reads the quote by Indira Gandhi printed on the photograph.

Reiterating her grandmother's message, Ms Gandhi wrote, "On #WorldEnvironmentDay let us remind ourselves that the earth belongs equally to all its creatures." Take a look at her post below:

The lockdown brings an unexpected visitor!



On #WorldEnvironmentDay let us remind ourselves that the earth belongs equally to all its creatures.



(Photo by @raihanrvadra) pic.twitter.com/j3AorMU35V — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 5, 2020

Raihan Vadra took to the microblogging platform to respond to praise for his click.

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is biodiversity. "The emergence of COVID-19 has underscored the fact that, when we destroy biodiversity, we destroy the system that supports human life. By upsetting the delicate balance of nature, we have created ideal conditions for pathogens - including coronaviruses - to spread," says the official website of World Environment Day.